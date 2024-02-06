All sections
WorldFebruary 4, 2025

Trump to attend Super Bowl in New Orleans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President

MICHELLE L. PRICE and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, according to the White House.

It will be his first trip as president to the game, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump's trip was confirmed by a White House official that was not authorized to speak publicly about the president's plans.

Trump is also scheduled to sit for an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier as part of the network's pre-show programming, which is set to be taped from Florida before the game. It's a tradition that's been inconsistently followed by Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, who have both in the past opted to skip the interviews.

Trump, a New Yorker who now calls Florida home, has not indicated which team he's supporting, but posted congratulations to the Chiefs after their AFC Championship win last month.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump said on his social media platform. “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!”

