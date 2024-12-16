Trump to announce $100B SoftBank investment in the U.S.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will join SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son at his Florida home on Monday to announce that the company is planning to invest $100 billion in U.S. projects over the next four years.

That's according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity before the planned announcement. Trump is set to speak at his Mar-a-Lago resort at 11 a.m., marking the first time he will address reporters since he won the election last month.

Trump in the past has announced deals with much fanfare but they have sometimes failed to deliver on promised investments.

But the announcement nonetheless is a win for Trump, who has used the weeks since he won the election to try to promote his policies, negotiate with foreign leaders and try to strike deals.

Before even taking office, he has been threatening to levy steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which prompted a visit from Canada’s prime minister and a call with Mexico's president.

In a post on his Truth Social site Tuesday, Trump said anyone making a $1 billion investment in the United States “will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals.”