NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump wasted little time this week trying to assign blame for the nation’s deadliest air disaster in more than two decades. Among his chief targets: An FAA diversity hiring initiative he suggested had undermined the agency’s effectiveness.

“But certainly for an air traffic controller, we want the brightest, the smartest, the sharpest. We want somebody that’s psychologically superior,” Trump said at a news conference Thursday.

No evidence has emerged that rules seeking to diversify the FAA played any role in the collision Wednesday between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people.

Nevertheless, Trump's comments drew attention to the agency’s attempts to address its most pressing and long-standing problem — a persistent shortage of air traffic controllers who are critical to keeping the nation’s skies safe.

How has Trump tied diversity hiring to the collision?

Trump is using this week's disaster as another opportunity to push back against diversity programs, after signing executive orders that banned such initiatives across the federal government. That included one specifically for the secretary of transportation and the federal aviation administrator.

During the White House press briefing, Trump said the FAA diversity program allowed for hiring people with hearing and vision issues, as well as paralysis, epilepsy and “dwarfism.”

“The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website,” he said.

The FAA's own data shows people with such disabilities make up only a tiny fraction of air traffic controllers. And there is no indication that investigators into the crash are focused on diversity hiring or staffers with disabilities.

Later Thursday, Trump doubled down on his criticism by signing a presidential memorandum on aviation safety he said would undo “damage” done to federal agencies by the Biden administration’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Are FAA diversity initiatives part of the investigation?

Asked Thursday about Trump's comments, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said her team examines all factors in any investigation, “the human, the machine and the environment.” She said that means looking at the people involved, the aircraft and the environment in which they were operating.

“That is standard,” she said.

Trump's remarks drew strong rebukes from Democrats and civil rights leaders.

“There are still bodies being pulled from the Potomac River. Families are grieving the loss of loved ones. Yet Donald Trump is baselessly blaming DEI for last night’s tragic collision,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat who lost both legs while flying Black Hawk helicopters in the Iraq War, referring to diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

"Absolutely shameful,” Duckworth said on the X social media platform.

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego, a Marine veteran, was blunt in his response to Trump’s remarks. “DEI did not cause this tragedy,” he said on X.

Groups representing disabled workers issued a joint statement saying they were dismayed by the scapegoating, noting that anyone hired under the FAA's diversity initiative had to meet its stringent qualifications.

“The implication that people are being hired to do a job for which they are unqualified is an unfounded lie that further reinforces harmful stereotypes against disabled people,” it said.

What’s behind the FAA’s recruitment strategy?

The FAA has long-faced a shortage of air traffic controllers, which was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Homendy told a Senate panel in 2023 that a surge in close calls between planes at U.S. airports that year was a “clear warning sign” the aviation system was stressed.