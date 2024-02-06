All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 9, 2024

Trump taps his attorney Alina Habba to serve as counselor to the president

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he is appointing one of his defense attorneys in the New York hush money case as counselor to the president.

ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press
FILE - Alina Habba speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - Alina Habba speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he is appointing one of his defense attorneys in the New York hush money case as counselor to the president.

Alina Habba, 40, defended Trump earlier this year, also serving as his legal spokesperson. Habba has been spending time with the president-elect since the election at his Florida club Mar-a-Lago.

“She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles and countless days in Court," Trump posted on his social network Truth Social. “Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina.”

Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes when a New York jury in May found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Trump's first term, the position of counselor was held by Republican strategist Kellyanne Conway. Habba has Iraqi ancestry and is Chaldean, which is Iraq’s largest Christian denomination and one of the Catholic Church’s Eastern rites.

Habba frequently accompanied Trump on the campaign trail and was one of the speakers at the late October rally in New York's Madison Square Garden.

On Sunday, Trump also announced he is bringing back former staffer Michael Anton to serve as director of policy planning at the State Department. Anton served as the National Security Council spokesman from 2017 to 2018.

Trump said he also will be appointing Michael Needham, a former chief of staff for Sen. Marco Rubio, as counselor of the State Department. The Florida senator was chosen by Trump to be his next secretary of state.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 9
South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on Presi...
WorldDec. 9
Dave Parker and Dick Allen elected to baseball's Hall of Fam...
WorldDec. 8
The stars will come out at the Kennedy Center for Coppola, t...
WorldDec. 8
A timeline of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thomp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The hunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO's elusive killer yields new evidence, but few answers
WorldDec. 8
The hunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO's elusive killer yields new evidence, but few answers
Gaza health officials say latest Israeli airstrikes kill at least 14 including children
WorldDec. 8
Gaza health officials say latest Israeli airstrikes kill at least 14 including children
What to stream: Paris and Nicole reunite, Romano and Kudrow team up and Indiana Jones quests
WorldDec. 8
What to stream: Paris and Nicole reunite, Romano and Kudrow team up and Indiana Jones quests
SMU edges Alabama for last spot in College Football Playoff, while Oregon seeded first
WorldDec. 8
SMU edges Alabama for last spot in College Football Playoff, while Oregon seeded first
Trump says he can't guarantee tariffs won't raise US prices and promises swift immigration action
WorldDec. 8
Trump says he can't guarantee tariffs won't raise US prices and promises swift immigration action
‘Moana 2’ cruises to another record weekend and $600 million globally
WorldDec. 8
‘Moana 2’ cruises to another record weekend and $600 million globally
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the insurgency that toppled Syria's Assad?
WorldDec. 8
Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the insurgency that toppled Syria's Assad?
AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas top poll going into playoff; Tide ranked ahead of SMU
WorldDec. 8
AP Top 25: Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas top poll going into playoff; Tide ranked ahead of SMU
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy