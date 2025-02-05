WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump offered a jaw-dropping performance during his joint news conference Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that Palestinian refugees from the Gaza Strip could be permanently resettled elsewhere and that the U.S. might stage a long-term takeover of the vacated region — even leading redevelopment efforts to make it a seaside paradise in waiting.

He refused to rule out sending U.S. troops in to seal the deal, and said he himself — ever the real estate developer — might pay a personal visit.

Here are some takeaways from Trump's remarks:

Trump's comments could upend the ceasefire in Gaza

Negotiations to sustain the tenuous ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas — and secure the liberation of the remaining living hostages in captivity there, including at least one American — are set to begin in earnest this week. Trump’s audacious proposal to relocate roughly 1.8 million Palestinians from the land they have called home, and look to as part of a future state, could completely upend those negotiations.

The framework for the talks calls for surging humanitarian and reconstruction supplies to help the people of Gaza recover after more than 15 months of devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas. It was always going to be a challenge for mediators to try to win Hamas’ agreement to be uprooted as the governing authority in the territory.

Trump’s suggestions that the U.S. take ownership of the area and redevelop it, with the possible support of American troops, is a sure non-starter for the militant group. It is also likely to put new stress on Qatar and Egypt, the other mediators in the talks, who have long advocated for Palestinian statehood.

A breakdown in the negotiations could see the return to fighting in Gaza — jeopardizing the fates of the remaining living hostages held by Hamas and other militant groups in the territory.

The suggestions were quickly panned in the Middle East

Trump’s comments were immediately repudiated by Saudi Arabia, whose foreign ministry issued a sharply worded statement that the nation’s long call for an independent Palestinian state was a “firm, steadfast and unwavering position.”

Saudi Arabia has been in negotiations with the U.S. over a deal to diplomatically recognize Israel in exchange for a security pact and other terms. But the ministry’s statement noted Saudi Arabia’s “absolute rejection” of efforts to displace the Palestinian people from their land.

“The duty of the international community today," the statement added, "is to work to alleviate the severe human suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain committed to their land and will not budge from it.”

Hamas, in its own statement said, “We reject Trump’s statements in which he said that the residents of the Gaza Strip have no choice but to leave, and we consider them a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region."

An isolationist president is open to sending US troops to Gaza

Trump has built a political persona around an “America first” mantra that promotes isolationism, and is proud of the fact that the U.S. is currently not engaged in any foreign military conflicts.

So the fact that he might be ready to dispatch U.S. troops to Gaza is nothing short of stunning.

The president said he wants the U.S. to take “long-term” ownership of the Gaza and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere. Asked if that might involve American military forces, Trump replied, “As far as Gaza is concerned, we’ll do what is necessary.”