All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 17, 2024

Trump sues Des Moines Register, pollster for 'election interference' after inaccurate poll

President-elect Donald Trump sued the Des Moines Register and its pollster for “brazen election interference” in publishing a survey the weekend before the election that showed Democrat Kamala Harris with a surprising lead of three percentage points in the state.

DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump sued the Des Moines Register and its pollster for “brazen election interference” in publishing a survey the weekend before the election that showed Democrat Kamala Harris with a surprising lead of three percentage points in the state.

The Register's parent Gannett Co. on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit as meritless and said it would vigorously defend its First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit continues the president-elect's campaign against media outlets he feels have wronged him. ABC this past weekend agreed to pay $15 million toward a Trump presidential library in order to settle a defamation lawsuit against George Stephanopoulos for inaccurately saying Trump had been found civilly liable for rape.

The Des Moines survey, done by since-retired pollster J. Ann Selzer, was considered shocking for indicating that an earlier Trump lead in the Republican-leaning midwestern state had been erased. In the actual election, Trump won Iowa by more than 13 percentage points.

“There was a perfectly good reason nobody saw this coming: because a three-point lead for Harris in deep-red Iowa was not reality,” the lawsuit said. “It was election-interfering fiction.”

The poll increased enthusiasm among Democrats, compelled Republicans to divert campaign time and money to areas in which they were ahead, and deceived the public into thinking Democrats were doing better than they actually were, Trump charged.

The lawsuit was filed late Monday in Polk County district court in Iowa. It cites Iowa consumer fraud law, and doesn't ask for specific monetary damages, but rather wants a trial jury to award triple the amount of what it determines actual damages to be.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Whatever happens legally, the case could have a chilling effect beyond Iowa. Trump said in legal papers that he wanted it to deter “radicals from continuing to act with corrupt intent in releasing polls manufactured for the purpose of skewing election results in favor of Democrats.”

Lark-Marie Anton, Des Moines Register spokeswoman, said the newspaper acknowledged the pre-election poll did not reflect actual results and released technical information to explain the data and what went wrong.

“We stand by our reporting on the matter and believe a lawsuit would be without merit,” she said.

Selzer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. But she told PBS in Iowa last week that “it's not my ethic” to set up a poll to deliver a specific response. She said she was mystified about what motivation people would think she had.

“To suggest without a single shred of evidence that I was in cahoots with somebody, I was being paid by somebody, it's all just kind of, it's hard to pay too much attention to it except that they are accusing me of a crime,” she said.

___

Associated Press correspondents Tom Beaumont in Des Moines and Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska contributed to this report. David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 17
Prosecutors charge suspect with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO...
WorldDec. 17
NBA announces All-Star tournament plan for this season: 4 te...
WorldDec. 17
About 3 dozen high-rise buildings in South Florida are sinki...
WorldDec. 17
The winter solstice is almost here, the Northern Hemisphere'...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Canada's prime minister faces calls to resign. Here's what could happen next
WorldDec. 17
Canada's prime minister faces calls to resign. Here's what could happen next
Trump’s lawyers allege juror misconduct in latest bid to get his hush money conviction dismissed
WorldDec. 17
Trump’s lawyers allege juror misconduct in latest bid to get his hush money conviction dismissed
Tech consultant found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
WorldDec. 17
Tech consultant found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Congress nears funding deal with more than $100 billion in disaster aid
WorldDec. 17
Congress nears funding deal with more than $100 billion in disaster aid
Concert promoters, hotels and lodging sites soon will have to disclose extra fees up front
WorldDec. 17
Concert promoters, hotels and lodging sites soon will have to disclose extra fees up front
Woman who stowed away on flight to Paris arrested again in Buffalo
WorldDec. 17
Woman who stowed away on flight to Paris arrested again in Buffalo
Lawsuit accuses State Department of creating loopholes for Israel on military aid and human rights
WorldDec. 17
Lawsuit accuses State Department of creating loopholes for Israel on military aid and human rights
Israel's Netanyahu tours buffer zone inside Syria
WorldDec. 17
Israel's Netanyahu tours buffer zone inside Syria
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy