All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 6, 2025

Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel, a close U.S. ally.

AP News, Associated Press
President Donald Trump meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel, a close U.S. ally.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Neither the U.S. nor Israel are members of or recognize the court. Israel is a close U.S. ally and the court recently issued an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his actions toward Palestinians in Gaza after the Hamas attack against Israel in October 2023.

Trump’s order says the ICC’s actions set a “dangerous precedent.” Sanctions include blocking ICC officials from entering the United States.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of US...
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids ...
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors'...
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Isra...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
WorldFeb. 6
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
Trump's Justice Department ends Biden-era task force aimed at seizing assets of Russian oligarchs
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Justice Department ends Biden-era task force aimed at seizing assets of Russian oligarchs
Democratic attorneys general challenging Musk's staff access to Americans' sensitive personal data
WorldFeb. 6
Democratic attorneys general challenging Musk's staff access to Americans' sensitive personal data
As Trump pushes the limits of presidential power, the courts push back
WorldFeb. 6
As Trump pushes the limits of presidential power, the courts push back
Here's how Rubio's first trip abroad as top US diplomat got overshadowed by foreign policy at home
WorldFeb. 6
Here's how Rubio's first trip abroad as top US diplomat got overshadowed by foreign policy at home
Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on 'sanctuary' cities
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on 'sanctuary' cities
NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women's competition to athletes assigned female at birth
WorldFeb. 6
NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women's competition to athletes assigned female at birth
'SNL50' anniversary special will feature Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Dave Chappelle and more
WorldFeb. 6
'SNL50' anniversary special will feature Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Dave Chappelle and more
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy