AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The city of Aurora is roughly the size of pre-evacuation Tampa, Florida. With 400,000 people spread over 164 square miles, it has swank subdivisions, working-class neighborhoods and the high-end resort where Donald Trump will hold a rally Friday to highlight a city turned into “a war zone” by immigrants, in the words of his campaign.

The reality is much different from the one Trump has been portraying to his rally attendees. As with many other American cities, Aurora's crime rate is actually declining.

The matter that brought the Denver suburb to Trump's attention occurred in August in a single block of the city, in an apartment complex housing Venezuelan migrants.

It was then that video surfaced of heavily armed men going door to door in the complex, where the New York-based owners claimed a Venezuelan gang was extorting rent from tenants. Someone outside the complex was shot and killed around the time the video was recorded, police said.

Now, two months later, authorities say they have identified the six men in the video and arrested one. Tenants of the building say police check in regularly and the area is safe.

“They left, and it's been nice and calm,” said Edward Ramirez, 38, of the gunmen as he climbed into his car this week. He was one of more than a dozen of tenants who said in interviews that the threat has ebbed. “It's quiet, we can work, it's normal.”

Trump exploits a local crime

Aurora's crime rate has followed a downward trend seen across the country. That's despite — or, some argue, partly because of — the influx of Venezuelans fleeing their country who have funneled into Colorado and other cities nationwide.

Multiple studies show immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans. But Aurora also is an example of how Trump has been able to use real but isolated episodes of migrant violence to tar an entire population. He uses those examples to paint a picture of a country in chaos due to what he regularly calls an immigrant “invasion.”

“Do you see what they’re doing in Colorado? They’re taking over,” Trump, who often warns of “migrant crime,” said of Venezuelan gang members during a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. “They’re taking over real estate. They become real estate developers from Venezuela. They have equipment that our military doesn’t have.”

Trump's sweeping claims about Aurora — his campaign's announcement of the rally calls the city “a war zone,” linking to a story in the conservative New York Post that uses those words — have drawn sharp rebukes from local residents.

“Former President Trump’s visit to Aurora is an opportunity to show him and the nation that Aurora is a considerably safe city — not a city overrun by Venezuelan gangs," Mayor Mike Coffman, who was an occasional Trump critic when he served as a Republican congressman, said in a statement. “The reality is that the concerns about Venezuelan gang activity have been grossly exaggerated.”

Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, noted that Aurora has long fought to shake its reputation as Colorado's rougher big city. It's the third most populous in the state and has long lived in the shadow of its neighbor, Denver. One-fifth of Aurora's residents were born in another country.

“This is a safer town than its been before,” Polis said in an interview. “Things are going really great” in Aurora, Polis added, “and I don't want this bizarre counter-narrative out there.”

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment about how it supports its claim that the city is a “war zone” as crime is declining. Trump's rally will be held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, roughly 10 miles or 16 kilometers from the apartment complexes. His schedule for the day gives no indication he plans to visit the neighborhood.

Aurora became a magnet for Venezuelan migrants

Trump's characterization of the city and the pushback from officials and residents are reminiscent of the falsehoods he and his running mate, JD Vance, spread about Haitian immigrants stealing and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. Those repeated lies led to multiple bomb threats against schools, government buildings and city officials’ homes, forced evacuations and closures, and led the city to cancel an annual celebration of diversity, arts and culture.

Aurora did see a “slight” uptick in crime that coincided with the arrival of large numbers of Venezuelans in the city during September 2023, Police Chief Todd Chamberlain told a press conference last month. But that increase has since ebbed. According to Aurora police data, there were 12% fewer major crimes in the city — ranging from homicide to vehicle theft — last month than in September 2023.

The migrants began arriving in Denver at the end of 2022, which Colorado crime statistics show was the peak of a steady increase in crime in the state since the pandemic. In 2023, when Venezuelans became a staple on some Denver streetcorners selling flowers or offering quick car windshield washes, frustrating many Colorado voters, crime dropped statewide.

Aurora's city council passed a resolution opposing resettlement of the migrants in their city, but nonprofits found willing landlords to take some anyway. Others moved independently, drawn by cheaper rents.