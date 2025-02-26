WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he plans to start selling a “gold card” visa with a potential pathway to U.S. citizenship for $5 million, seeking to have that new initiative replace a 35-year-old visa program for investors.

“If we sell a million, that’s $5 trillion dollars,” Trump said during the first meeting of his second-term Cabinet, suggesting that the new revenue generated for federal coffers could be used to pay off the country’s debt.

“I think we will sell a lot because I think there’s really a thirst,” Trump said of demand from the business community to participate.

The president said of recipients that “they’ll be wealthy and they’ll be successful and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it’s going to be extremely successful.”

“Companies can buy gold cards and, in exchange, get those visas to hire new employees,” Trump said.

“No other country can do this because people don’t want to go to other countries. They want to come here," Trump said.

“Everybody wants to come here, especially since Nov. 5," he said of his Election Day victory last fall.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters during the same meeting that Trump's initiative would replace the EB-5 program, which offers U.S. visas to investors who spent about $1 million on a company that employs at least 10 people.