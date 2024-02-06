All sections
WorldSeptember 22, 2024
Trump says, if he loses, 2024 run will be his last
Former President
The Associated Press, Associated Press
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Wilmington International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Wilmington International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shouts after speaking at a campaign event at Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shouts after speaking at a campaign event at Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he doesn't “think” he'd run again for president in 2028 if he falls short in his bid to return to the White House in 2024.

“No, I don't. I think that will be, that will be it,” Trump said when journalist Sharyl Attkisson asked him if he'd run again.

The comment was notable both because Trump seemed to rule out a fourth bid for the White House and because he rarely admits the possibility he could legitimately lose an election. Trump normally insists that could only happen if there were widespread cheating, a false allegation he made in 2020 and he's preemptively made again during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump would be 82 in 2028, a year older than President Joe Biden is now. Biden bowed out of the race in July following his disastrous debate performance and months of being hammered by Trump and other conservatives as being too old and erratic for the job.

Attkisson interviewed Trump for her show “Full Measure." Also during the 22-minute interview, Trump defended his record on the coronavirus pandemic. He took credit for the development of the COVID-19 vaccines developed during his presidency while also saying “they’re doing studies on the vaccines and we’re going to find out” if they are safe.

Trump said Republicans have become skeptical about the vaccines even as Democrats trust them.

The statement about 2028 came at the very end of the interview, which also included a question about how Trump stays in good health. “I try and eat properly,” the former president said, drawing an incredulous reaction from Attkisson, who noted that Trump has become infamous for his fondness for hamburgers.

“Proper hamburgers,” Trump said.

