PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump on Tuesday called his rally at New York's Madison Square Garden, an event marked by crude and racist insults by several speakers, a “lovefest.”

That's a term the former president also has used to reference the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Speaking to reporters and supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump claimed “there’s never been an event so beautiful” as his Sunday night rally in his hometown of New York City.

“The love in that room. It was breathtaking,” he said. "It was like a lovefest, an absolute lovefest. And it was my honor to be involved.”

That's despite criticism from Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign and many who watched — including Republicans — about racist comments made by speakers during the pre-show targeting Latinos, Black people, Jews and Palestinians, along with sexist insults directed at Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's set, in which he joked that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage,” stirred particular anger given the electoral importance of Puerto Ricans who live in Pennsylvania and other key swing states. The Trump campaign took the rare step of distancing itself from Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico but not other comments.

The president of Puerto Rico’s Republican Party, Ángel Cintrón, called the “poor attempt at comedy” by Hinchcliffe “disgraceful, ignorant and totally reprehensible.”

“There is no room for absurd and racist comments like that. They do not represent the conservative values ​​of republicanism anywhere in our nation,” Cintrón said in a statement.

Trump used the event at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday to criticize Harris' record on the border and the economy, saying that, “On issue after issue, she broke it" and “I’m going to fix it and fix it very fast."

With just a week before Election Day, some Trump allies have voiced alarm that the event, which was supposed highlight his closing message, has instead served as a distraction, highlighting voters' concerns about his rhetoric and penchant for controversy in the race's closing stretch.