WorldMarch 7, 2025

Trump says he's sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader over its advancing nuclear program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. President

JON GAMBRELL and WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaks in a meeting with a group of defense officials, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaks in a meeting with a group of defense officials, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said he sent a letter to Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, something not immediately confirmed by the supreme leader.

Trump made the comments in an interview aired on Friday by Fox Business News.

The White House confirmed Trump’s comments, saying that he sent a letter to Iran’s leaders seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal. Trump made the comments in an interview that will air fully on Sunday.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported on Trump's comments, citing the broadcast. However, there was no immediate word from the office of the 85-year-old Khamenei, who has final say over all matters of state.

___

Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

