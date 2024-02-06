WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday he was ending “immediately” the Secret Service protection details assigned to Democrat Joe Biden's adult children, which the former president had extended to July shortly before leaving office in January.

The Republican president on social media objected to what he said were 18 agents assigned to Hunter Biden's protective detail while in South Africa this week. He said Ashley Biden has 13 agents assigned to her detail and that she too “will be taken off the list."

There was no immediate reaction from the former president's office.