WorldMarch 17, 2025

Trump says he's ending Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children

WASHINGTON (AP) — President

ZEKE MILLER and MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press
FILE - Hunter Biden, left, and Ashley Biden attend Maisy Biden's commencement ceremony in Philadelphia, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - Hunter Biden leaves federal court, Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - Ashley Biden arrives to federal court, June 7, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday he was ending “immediately” the Secret Service protection details assigned to Democrat Joe Biden's adult children, which the former president had extended to July shortly before leaving office in January.

The Republican president on social media objected to what he said were 18 agents assigned to Hunter Biden's protective detail while in South Africa this week. He said Ashley Biden has 13 agents assigned to her detail and that she too “will be taken off the list."

There was no immediate reaction from the former president's office.

Former presidents and their spouses receive life-long Secret Service protection under federal law, but the protection afforded to their immediate families over the age of 16 ends when they leave office, though both Trump and Biden extended the details for their children for six months before leaving office.

While touring the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Monday afternoon, a reporter asked Trump if he would revoke the protection for the former president's son.

“Well, we have done that with many. I would say if there are 18 with Hunter Biden, that will be something I’ll look at this afternoon," Trump said, who added this was the first time he heard about the matter.

“I’m going to take a look at that," he said.

