WorldDecember 3, 2024

Trump says he'll attend Notre Dame Cathedral reopening celebration in Paris this weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will attend the

JILL COLVIN, Associated Press
Paintings are seen inside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)
Paintings are seen inside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of the Notre-Dame cathedral as French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday, Nov.29, 2024 in Paris. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
A view of the Notre-Dame cathedral as French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday, Nov.29, 2024 in Paris. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, and his wife Brigitte Macron, third right, visit the restored interiors of Notre-Dame Cathedral, Friday, Nov.29, 2024 in Paris. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, and his wife Brigitte Macron, third right, visit the restored interiors of Notre-Dame Cathedral, Friday, Nov.29, 2024 in Paris. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will attend the reopening celebration for Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris this weekend, his first foreign trip since the election.

The cathedral will reopen after more than five years of reconstruction following a devastating 2019 fire. The invite-only ceremonies Saturday and Sunday are expected to be high-security affairs, with about 50 heads of state and government expected to attend.

Trump announced his trip in a post on his Truth Social site Monday evening.

“It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the Magnificent and Historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago,” he wrote. “President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

