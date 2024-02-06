WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will fire special counsel Jack Smith “within two seconds” of taking office if re-elected in November.

Trump was asked during a friendly interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt whether he’d first pardon himself or terminate Smith to remove the legal cloud hanging over him as president. Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022, has charged Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his mishandling of classified documents.

“It’s so easy. I would fire him within two seconds,” Trump responded. “He’ll be one of the first things addressed.”

Trump, who regularly assails Smith and has suggested before that he would fire him if he were president, called Smith a “crooked person.”

Trump, if elected, could order the Justice Department to remove Smith, though he would probably not be able to do it on his own since Smith is not a presidential appointee.

When he was investigated by a different special counsel as president, Trump urged his then-White House counsel, Don McGahn, to press the Justice Department to terminate Robert Mueller. McGahn refused.