All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 1, 2025

Trump says he is planning to attend Jimmy Carter's funeral

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect

MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Melania Trump looks on as President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Melania Trump looks on as President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Melania Trump looks on as President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Melania Trump looks on as President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden, holding the hand of his grandson Beau Biden, walks down the steps of Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, as they return to Wilmington, Del., following their vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden, holding the hand of his grandson Beau Biden, walks down the steps of Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, as they return to Wilmington, Del., following their vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's planning to attend the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

Asked about it as he walked into a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump responded, "I'll be there.” Pressed on whether he'd spoken to members of Carter's family, Trump said he'd rather not say.

Funeral services honoring Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, will be held in Georgia and Washington, beginning Jan. 4 and concluding Jan. 9.

Trump was a frequent and fierce critic of Carter on the campaign trail ahead of November's election, using the rising inflation rates of the 1970s to unfavorably compare President Joe Biden to Carter and his administration.

But the president-elect was gracious about the former president in posts on his social media site after Carter's death Sunday, writing that the nation “owed him a debt of gratitude.”

“While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for,” Trump wrote of Carter. “He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect.”

Wearing a tuxedo as he entered the festivities, Trump took a few minutes of questions from reporters on various topics. He was asked about the possibility of a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza, but said only, “We’re going to see what happens."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The president-elect added of hostages seized more than a year ago by Hamas, “I’ll put it this way: They better let the hostages come back soon."

Trump also said he thought 2025 would be a “great year” and "we’re going to do fantastically well as a country.”

“There’s a whole light over the whole world, not just our country. They’re a lot of happy people,” Trump said of recent weeks.

Asked about his resolutions for the new year, Trump said, “I just want everybody to be happy, healthy and well.”

Trump later took the stage to briefly address the crowd ringing in the new year at Mar-a-Lago and promised “to do a great job as your president.”

Biden, for his part, spent New Year’s Eve celebrating the wedding of his niece Missy Owens in Greenville, Delaware, followed by the reception in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Biden and first lady Jill Biden cut short their traditional holiday trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands to attend the ceremony.

__

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Greenville, Delaware, contributed.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 1
Blake Lively sues 'It Ends With Us' director Justin Baldoni ...
WorldJan. 1
US imposes sanctions on Russian and Iranian groups over disi...
WorldDec. 31, 2024
Smoke in the cockpit prompts Hawaiian flight's return to Sea...
WorldDec. 31, 2024
The killing of an 18-year-old Ohio woman was solved with DNA...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thief swipes $13 million in jewels, handbags and cash from a London mansion
WorldDec. 31, 2024
Thief swipes $13 million in jewels, handbags and cash from a London mansion
It's called the 'Winter Arc.' And for some, it's replacing New Year's resolutions
WorldDec. 31, 2024
It's called the 'Winter Arc.' And for some, it's replacing New Year's resolutions
Wimbledon finalist Gabriela Dabrowski reveals she played through 2024 after breast cancer diagnosis
WorldDec. 31, 2024
Wimbledon finalist Gabriela Dabrowski reveals she played through 2024 after breast cancer diagnosis
New York Police identify woman burned to death inside subway train
WorldDec. 31, 2024
New York Police identify woman burned to death inside subway train
A new year dawns on a Middle East torn by conflict and change
WorldDec. 31, 2024
A new year dawns on a Middle East torn by conflict and change
Former CNN anchor Aaron Brown, who helped viewers through the Sept. 11 attacks, has died
WorldDec. 31, 2024
Former CNN anchor Aaron Brown, who helped viewers through the Sept. 11 attacks, has died
The dill of a lifetime? In a nation that’s enduring its own sour patch, the pickle dominated 2024
WorldDec. 31, 2024
The dill of a lifetime? In a nation that’s enduring its own sour patch, the pickle dominated 2024
The world begins welcoming 2025 with light shows, embraces and ice plunges
WorldDec. 31, 2024
The world begins welcoming 2025 with light shows, embraces and ice plunges
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy