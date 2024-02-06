WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump said Thursday that China's leader would handle Vice President Kamala Harris “like a baby” if she's elected to the White House, as the former president and his top allies increasingly have moved to infantilize the Democratic nominee.

“If somehow Kamala wins, she’d have to deal with Xi Jinping," conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt said of the Chinese president. “How would he handle her?”

Trump replied, “Like a baby.”

“He’d take all the candy away very quickly,” Trump continued. “She wouldn’t have any idea what happened. It would be like a grand chess master playing a beginner.”

Trump has built his political career around name-calling, inventing jeers for his opponents going back to his first run for president in 2016, when he slammed Republican primary rivals like “Low Energy” Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida, and “Little" Marco Rubio, the Florida senator. The former president also has a long history of belittling women.

But Trump has unleashed a special array of personal — often condescending — attacks against Harris, from calling her “lazy” — a word long used to demean Black people in racist terms — to insisting she’s a “stupid person” and asking whether she is “on drugs.” He’s also called Harris, the first woman of color to lead a major-party ticket, “slow” and has accused her of having a “low IQ.”

The latest line of attack, combining sexism and deeply personal jeers with referring to Harris as a child, comes with Election Day now barely a week off. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the remarks.