WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will start Tuesday, sparking renewed fears of a North American trade war.

“Tomorrow — tariffs 25% on Canada and 25% on Mexico. And that’ll start,” Trump told reporters in the Roosevelt Room. Trump has said the tariffs are to force the two U.S. neighbors to step up their fight against fentanyl trafficking into the U.S.