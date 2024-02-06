OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday that “nobody has ever seen anything" like his administration's sweeping effort to fire thousands of federal employees and shrink the size of government, congratulating himself for “dominating” Washington and sending bureaucrats “packing.”

Addressing an adoring crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference in suburban Washington, Trump promised, “We’re going to forge a new and lasting political majority that will drive American politics for generations to come.”

The president has spent the opening weeks of his administration arguing that voters in November gave him a mandate to overhaul government while cracking down on the U.S.-Mexico border and to extend tax cuts that were the signature policy of his first administration.

Trump clicked easily back into campaign mode during a speech that lasted more than an hour, predicting that the GOP will continue to win and defy history, which has shown that a president’s party typically struggles during midterm congressional elections. He insisted of Republicans, “I don’t think we’ve been at this level, maybe ever.”

“Nobody's ever seen anything like this, and nobody's ever seen four weeks like we had,” Trump said, likening his new administration's opening month to being on a roll through the first four holes of a round of golf, which he said gave him confidence for the fifth.

Trump has empowered Elon Musk to help carry out the firings, and the billionaire vowed Saturday that more might be coming.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk posted on X, which he owns. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Trump also repeatedly said Saturday that he'd carry out harder-line immigration policies. But those efforts have largely been overshadowed by his administration's mass federal firings. He announced that one agency that had been significantly reduced, the U.S. Agency for International Development, would have its Washington office taken over by Customs and Border Protection officials.

“The agency’s name has been removed from its former building,” he said.

The president also repeated his previous promises that his administration will scrutinize the country's gold depository at Fort Knox.

“Would anybody like to join us,” he said to cheers from the crowd. “We want to see if the gold is still there.”

But Trump also devoted large chunks of his address reliving last year's presidential race, jeering at former President Joe Biden and mispronouncing the first name of former Vice President Kamala Harris — his Election Day opponent — gleefully proclaiming, “I haven’t said that name in a while.”

He even mentioned Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who ran for president in 2020.