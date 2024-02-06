DORAL, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump regaled House Republicans on Monday with a rhetorical highlight reel from his first week in office, and he urged them to support his immigration crackdown and border security proposals.

“We have no apologies and we’re moving very fast," Trump said.

He said that “I really focus on the border more than anything else," downplaying the importance of inflation, an issue that fueled his candidacy last year but one that he has less control over as president.

Speaking at House Republicans' annual policy retreat, Trump made clear his political ambitions as he rallied lawmakers to advance their conservative agenda.

“We're forging a new political majority that's shattering and replacing Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal coalition, which dominated American politics for over 100 years," he said.

The conference is being held at Trump National Doral Miami, a posh resort with four golf courses owned by the billionaire president. Although Republicans are euphoric over election victories that have given them total control in Washington, they're also facing difficult negotiations in the coming weeks and months.

They need to find consensus on a spending bill before a March 14 deadline, when funding for the federal government expires.

In addition, Republicans are working on a budget blueprint that would set the stage for their broader plans, including tax cuts, fossil fuel development and border security. With thin majorities in the House and Senate, they will need near-unanimity to pass their proposals without Democratic support.

Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, set the first week of February for the House Budget Committee to pass the blueprint that is key to the whole process.

“That will be where the lion's share of these campaign promises we made are fulfilled,” Johnson said. “And that's what all the hard work here is, in the room with all of us negotiating and coming to consensus.”

Political capital is almost always at its peak at the start of a new presidential term, even more so because this is Trump’s second and he is prevented under the Constitution from a third.

However, that didn't stop Trump from joking about running again on Monday.