All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 6, 2024

Trump names former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia to be ambassador to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he is choosing former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia to be ambassador to China.

COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press
FILE - Former Sen. David Perdue speaks during a gubernatorial Republican primary debate on May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool, File)
FILE - Former Sen. David Perdue speaks during a gubernatorial Republican primary debate on May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (Allison Robbert/Pool via AP, File)
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (Allison Robbert/Pool via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he is choosing former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia to be ambassador to China.

Trump said in a social media post that Perdue, a former CEO, “brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China.” Perdue pushed Trump's debunked lies about electoral fraud during his failed bid for Georgia governor.

Perdue lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff four years ago and ran unsuccessfully in a primary against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Economic tensions will be a big part of the U.S.-China picture for the new administration

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump has threatened to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he takes office as part of his effort to crack down on illegal immigration and drugs. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, as one of his first executive orders.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington cautioned earlier this week that there will be losers on all sides if there is a trade war.

“China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature,” embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu posted on X. “No one will win a trade war or a #tariff war.” He added that China had taken steps in the last year to help stem drug trafficking.

It is unclear whether Trump will actually go through with the threats or if he is using them as a negotiating tactic.

The tariffs, if implemented, could dramatically raise prices for American consumers on everything from gas to automobiles to agricultural products. The U.S. is the largest importer of goods in the world, with Mexico, China and Canada its top three suppliers, according to the most recent U.S. Census data.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 6
Biden is considering preemptive pardons for officials and al...
WorldDec. 6
AP Week in Pictures
WorldDec. 6
Trump is set to receive the 'Patriot of the Year' award at F...
WorldDec. 6
NBA returning to China for pair of Suns-Nets preseason games...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
France's Macron vows to stay in office till end of term, says he'll name a new prime minister soon
WorldDec. 6
France's Macron vows to stay in office till end of term, says he'll name a new prime minister soon
South Korea’s ruling party chief shows support for suspending presidential powers of Yoon
WorldDec. 6
South Korea’s ruling party chief shows support for suspending presidential powers of Yoon
Biden at tree lighting says his holiday wish is for US to continue to seek light, liberty and love
WorldDec. 6
Biden at tree lighting says his holiday wish is for US to continue to seek light, liberty and love
House rejects Democratic efforts to force release of Matt Gaetz's ethics report
WorldDec. 5
House rejects Democratic efforts to force release of Matt Gaetz's ethics report
Apex the $45M stegosaurus is on display in New York. Here's what scientists hope to learn about it
WorldDec. 5
Apex the $45M stegosaurus is on display in New York. Here's what scientists hope to learn about it
Chi-Chi's plans new restaurants more than 20 years after its bankruptcy
WorldDec. 5
Chi-Chi's plans new restaurants more than 20 years after its bankruptcy
Why the rebel capture of Syria's Hama, a city with a dark history, matters
WorldDec. 5
Why the rebel capture of Syria's Hama, a city with a dark history, matters
The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after 7.0 earthquake
WorldDec. 5
The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after 7.0 earthquake
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy