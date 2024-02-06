WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is moving with light speed and brute force to break the existing order and reshape America at home and abroad. He likes the ring of calling himself king.

No one can absorb it all. By the time you try to process one big thing — he covets Greenland, Canada, the Panama Canal and the Gaza Strip; he turns away from historic alliancesand Ukraine; fires many thousands of federal workers, then brings some right back; raises doubts whether he will obey laws he doesn't like; orders an about-face in the missions of department after department; declares there are only two genders; announces heavy tariffs, suspends them, then imposes some — three more big things have happened.

Trump’s core supporters are thrilled. Those who don't like him watch in horror. The nation is far from any consensus on what makes America great and what may make it sink.

What’s undeniable is that Trump has ushered in the sharpest change of direction for the country at least since Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Great Depression. But the long-term implications of his national reset, and by extension Trump’s own legacy, cannot yet be determined.

“Make American Great Again” figure Steve Bannon calls all this action “muzzle velocity” — firing every way at once to confuse the enemy. The barrage has left a variety of foreign leaders and many public servants picking figurative buckshot out of their backsides.

Paul Light, an expert on the workings of government, reaches for another analogy: “It’s the never-ending volcano. It just doesn’t stop, and it’s hot.”

Says Max Stier of the Partnership for Public Service: “We’re essentially playing Russian roulette and they just added a bunch more bullets to the chamber.”

Or is it instead a “controlled burn,” as Kevin Roberts, an architect of the conservative Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, puts it? “A controlled burn destroys the dangerous deadwood so that the whole forest can flourish,” he asserts.

Trump's political opponents are mulling which fights are worth fighting, out of so many to choose from. “Democrats,” said one of them, Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts, “are not going to engage in the outrage Olympics.”

Polls suggest slightly less than half of U.S. adults like the Republican's handling of his job, a tick better than Democrat Joe Biden's approval when he left the White House in January.

In his first month, Trump performed a pirouette in foreign policy, disavowing the age-old commitment to defend fellow NATO members if they are attacked, reaching out to Russia and suspending most U.S. foreign aid. Washington, Ukraine's steadfast supporter for three years, has suddenly become its scold.

At home, Trump's explosion of executive orders and marching orders reaches beyond the workings of government and into the culture.

Corporate boardrooms as well as government itself are shedding their diversity, equity and inclusion programs in alignment with the nascent new order, though a judge on Friday largely blocked Trump’s mandate. Institutions are also being pressed to abandon any recognition of or accommodations for transgender people, at risk of losing federal money if they don’t.