PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump met Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago club with Argentine President Javier Milei, the first foreign leader to meet with the president-elect since his victory in last week's election.

The meeting was confirmed by a person who insisted on anonymity to discuss an event that hadn't yet been announced publicly. The person said the meeting went well and said Milei also met with investors.

A short time later, Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist” and frequent recipient of Trump praise, addressed the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago. He slammed left-wing ideologies and saluted Elon Musk, the owner of X, saying his social media site is helping to “save humanity.”

Trump also spoke to the gala crowd, congratulating Milei “for the job you've done for Argentina” and saying it was an “honor” to have Argentina's president at Mar-a-Lago.

“The job you've done is incredible. Make Argentina Great Again, you know, MAGA. He's a MAGA person,” Trump said to applause. “And you know, he's doing that.”