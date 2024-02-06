All sections
WorldJanuary 27, 2025

Trump Justice Department says it has fired employees involved in prosecutions of the president

ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press

ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press
FILE - The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department of Justice, Aug. 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE - The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department of Justice, Aug. 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump Justice Department said Monday that it had fired more than a dozen employees who worked on criminal investigations into President Donald Trump.

The abrupt action targeting career prosecutors who worked on special counsel Jack Smith's team is the latest sign of upheaval inside the Justice Department and reflects the administration's determination to purge the government of workers it perceives as disloyal to the president. The move, which follows the reassignment of multiple senior career officials across divisions, was made even though rank-and-file prosecutors by tradition remain in their positions across presidential administrations and are not punished because of their involvement in sensitive investigations.

A Justice Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel move, confirmed the terminations were made by acting Attorney General James McHenry.

It was not immediately clear which prosecutors were affected by the order.

Smith himself resigned from the department earlier this month.

