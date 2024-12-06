GREENVALE, N.Y. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump, largely ensconced at Mar-a-Lago in recent weeks, will make a rare appearance outside his Florida resort to accept the “Patriot of the Year" award at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards on Thursday night.

Trump, who has been announcing job picks as he builds out his administration, will travel to New York's Long Island for the annual awards ceremony from the Fox News streaming platform. The event is being hosted by Fox host Sean Hannity, a friend of Trump who stepped in after the president-elect nominated Pete Hegseth, the original host, as defense secretary.

The annual awards “honor and recognize America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes,” according to Fox.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social site earlier this week that he looked "greatly forward" to receiving the Patriot of the Year award, an honor he called “so nice!”

Among those recognized Thursday night were conservative actor and evangelist Kirk Cameron, Gen. Dick Cody, who used his own helicopter to deliver supplies to help people in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and Jonathan Diller, the NYPD officer who was killed during a traffic stop in Queens. His wife, Stephanie, received a standing ovation and thanked Trump for supporting their family after the shooting.

The ceremony also honored Paws of War, an organization that provides service dogs to veterans and helps those serving overseas bring animals they meet in war zones to the U.S. One such reunion took place on stage, as a service member was reunited with a dog he'd cared for while deployed.

The heartfelt moments were juxtaposed against a crass comedy routine and the red meat that loyal watchers of hosts like Hannity expect.

The anchor used his introduction to take an election victory lap, boasting that Democrats “got their ass kicked." He played “YMCA” -- the song Trump has long used to close out his rallies -- and invited audience members to dance like the president-elect. And he also offered a series of impressions from the stage, mimicking former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s enthusiasm and President Joe Biden appearing lost, complete with a backdrop of the rainforest where he spoke during a recent trip to the Amazon.

Later, he donned an orange safety vest — a nod to the one Trump wore when he delivered a press conference from a garbage truck during the campaign after Biden suggested Trump’s supporters were garbage.