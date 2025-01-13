WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — U.S. flags at President-elect Donald Trump 's private Mar-a-Lago club are back to flying at full height.

Flags are supposed to fly at half-staff through the end of January out of respect for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Dec. 29. A large flag on Trump's property was initially lowered to half-staff according to protocol but has since been raised in the days after Carter was buried Thursday in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Both President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisdirected that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days from the date of Carter's death — or through Jan. 28.