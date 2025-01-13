All sections
WorldJanuary 13, 2025

Trump flies US flag at full height before end of 30-day mourning period following Carter's death

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — U.S. flags at President-elect

DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
The U.S. flag is shown at the Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla., while a U.S. Coast Guard boat patrols around the vicinity, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. U.S. flags at President-elect Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club are back to flying at full height. Flags are supposed to fly at half-staff through the end of January out of respect for former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The U.S. flag is shown at the Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla., while a U.S. Coast Guard boat patrols around the vicinity, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. U.S. flags at President-elect Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club are back to flying at full height. Flags are supposed to fly at half-staff through the end of January out of respect for former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — U.S. flags at President-elect Donald Trump 's private Mar-a-Lago club are back to flying at full height.

Flags are supposed to fly at half-staff through the end of January out of respect for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Dec. 29. A large flag on Trump's property was initially lowered to half-staff according to protocol but has since been raised in the days after Carter was buried Thursday in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Both President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisdirected that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days from the date of Carter's death — or through Jan. 28.

Trump has expressed annoyance that flags will be at half-staff on Jan. 20 when he takes the oath of office for his second term. During the presidential campaign, he repeatedly criticized Carter, but offered praise for the 39th president in a statement after his death at the age of 100.

A spokesperson for Trump on Monday did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Trump paid respects at Carter's casket as it lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda and also attended Carter's state funeral service in Washington last week.

