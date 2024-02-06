Trump fires the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover.

Chopra was one of the more important regulators from the previous Democratic administration who was still on the job since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

During Trump's first term, the Republican had picked Chopra as a Democrat member of the Federal Trade Commission.