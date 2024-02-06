WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing business concerns over the uncertainty caused by his planned tariffs on a range of American trading partners and the prospect of higher prices, and isn't ruling out the possibility of a recession this year.

After imposing and then quickly pausing 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada that sent markets tumbling over concerns of a trade war, Trump said his plans for broader “reciprocal” tariffs will go into effect April 2, raising them to match what other countries assess.

“April 2nd, it becomes all reciprocal,” he said in a taped interview with Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures.” “What they charge us, we charge them.”

Asked about the Atlanta Fed's warning of an economic contraction in the first quarter of the year, Trump seemingly acknowledged that his plans could affect U.S. growth. Still, he claimed, it would ultimately be “be great for us.”

“There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big,” Trump said. "It takes a little time. It takes a little time."