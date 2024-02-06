CAIRO (AP) — Behind U.S. President Donald Trump’s vows to turn Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East” lies a plan to forcibly drive a population from its land, rights groups say, warning it could be a war crime under international law.

Trump doubled down this week on his vows to empty Gaza permanently of its more than 2 million Palestinians, saying they would not be allowed to return and suggesting at one point he might force Egypt and Jordan to take them in by threatening to cut off U.S. aid.

Whether it’s serious, a negotiating tactic or a distraction, Palestinians have roundly rejected the idea of leaving. Some say Trump’s talk normalizes their erasure and dehumanization, amplifying the idea that they have no connection to their land or right to their homes.

“He is talking as if the Palestinians are cattle, you can move them from one place to another. They have no agency, they have no say,” said Munir Nuseibah, a professor of international law at Jerusalem’s Al-Quds University.

The plan

Trump has billed the plan as being for the Palestinians’ own benefit after Israel’s 16-month campaign demolished entire neighborhoods and left much of Gaza unlivable. In its place, Trump has promised them a “beautiful new land” elsewhere.

The United States would then take over the territory and rebuild it as a “Riviera” for the “world’s people.”

Palestinians have made clear they don’t want to leave Gaza, one part of their homeland that remains for them, along with pockets of the West Bank, after the Mideast’s 1948 and 1967 wars. Despite Gaza's devastation, Palestinians have shown a determination to stay and rebuild with international help promised in the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Israel.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict in many ways is rooted in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation — during which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled from or forced to flee their homes in what is now Israel — and the 1967 war, when Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza. Palestinians want those territories for a future state.

The ambiguity

Trump has left it ambiguous how Palestinians would be removed or what would happen if they refused to go.

Asked by reporters at the White House on Monday if the U.S. would force Palestinians out, Trump replied: “You’re going to see that they’re all going to want to leave.”

At one point, he said a rebuilt Gaza would be a place for anyone — possibly including Palestinians — to live, and administration officials have said Palestinians' removal would be temporary.

But Trump contradicted that in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Monday. Asked whether Palestinians would have the right to return to Gaza, he replied: “No, they wouldn’t because they’re going to have much better housing. In other words, I’m talking about building a permanent place for them.”

In a post Thursday on his Truth Social site, Trump said Israel would turn over Gaza to the U.S. “at the conclusion of fighting.” By that time, he wrote, all the Palestinians “would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities.”

Resettled how? Trump hasn't said.

Fighting in Gaza has been paused a ceasefire. There are fears Israel could renew its campaign to destroy Hamas if the two sides can’t reach an agreement over a second phase of the deal, including the big question of how Gaza will be governed.

The ceasefire is already precarious after Hamas accused Israel of violating the truce and said it would pause releases of hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then threatened to withdraw from the deal if the militant group does not release more hostages on Saturday.

Forced displacement?

With Palestinians refusing to go, Trump’s ambiguity raises fears they would be forced to.

Calls for a mass transfer of Palestinians were once relegated to the fringes of political discourse in Israel.