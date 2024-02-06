All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 8, 2024

Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

AP News, Associated Press
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, poses with President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, poses with President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that Moscow and Kyiv have both lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers in a war that “should never have started.”

“There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed,” he said, as he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to act to bring the fighting to an end.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump’s remarks came after a meeting Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that Zelenskyy later described as “constructive”.

Speaking to reporters later that day, Zelenskyy insisted that any peace deal “should be just” for Ukrainians, “so that Russia and Putin or any other aggressors will not have the opportunity to return.”

In a separate social media update Sunday, Zelenskyy asserted that Kyiv has so far lost 43,000 soldiers since Moscow's all-out invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, while a further 370,000 have been wounded.

Both Russia and Ukraine have been reluctant to publish official casualty figures, but Western officials have said that the past few months of grinding positional warfare in eastern Ukraine have meant record losses for both sides, with tens of thousands killed and wounded each month.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 8
Giant statue of the Buddha in New Jersey becomes interfaith ...
WorldDec. 8
Syrian government falls to fast-moving rebels, ending 50 yea...
WorldDec. 8
A farming project in South Africa is helping deaf people bui...
WorldDec. 8
Hemingway look-alikes visit Cuba and some of the late writer...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
'Reindeer' volunteers bring holiday magic to Ukrainian children living on the frontlines
WorldDec. 8
'Reindeer' volunteers bring holiday magic to Ukrainian children living on the frontlines
The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty
WorldDec. 8
The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty
Trump's return may be a boon for Netanyahu, but challenges abound in a changed Middle East
WorldDec. 8
Trump's return may be a boon for Netanyahu, but challenges abound in a changed Middle East
Opposition fighters reportedly drive Syrian leader from the country. Who are they and what now?
WorldDec. 8
Opposition fighters reportedly drive Syrian leader from the country. Who are they and what now?
South Korean prosecutors detain ex-defense chief over martial law imposition, reports say
WorldDec. 8
South Korean prosecutors detain ex-defense chief over martial law imposition, reports say
PHOTO COLLECTION: Notre Dame Reopening
WorldDec. 8
PHOTO COLLECTION: Notre Dame Reopening
PHOTO COLLECTION: South Korea Martial Law
WorldDec. 8
PHOTO COLLECTION: South Korea Martial Law
Sen. Joni Ernst wants to hear from Hegseth on sex assault in the military and women in combat
WorldDec. 8
Sen. Joni Ernst wants to hear from Hegseth on sex assault in the military and women in combat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy