WorldFebruary 6, 2025

Trump blames 'obsolete' US air traffic control system for the plane and chopper collision near DC

President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed last week's deadly collision of a passenger jet and Army helicopter on what he called an “obsolete” computer system used by U.S. air traffic controllers, and he vowed to replace it.

JOSH FUNK, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast at Washington Hilton, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast at Washington Hilton, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A crane offloads a piece of wreckage from a salvage vessel onto a flatbed truck, near the wreckage site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
A crane offloads a piece of wreckage from a salvage vessel onto a flatbed truck, near the wreckage site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Mourners hold candles during a vigil, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 in Alexandria, Va., for the victims of the mid-air collision of an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Mourners hold candles during a vigil, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 in Alexandria, Va., for the victims of the mid-air collision of an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
A flatbed truck carries away a piece of salvaged wreckage, near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
A flatbed truck carries away a piece of salvaged wreckage, near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., right, lights candle at the start of a candlelight vigil, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 in Alexandria, Va., for the victims of the mid-air collision of an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., right, lights candle at the start of a candlelight vigil, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 in Alexandria, Va., for the victims of the mid-air collision of an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Salvage crews work near the wreckage site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Salvage crews work near the wreckage site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Sandy Woods closes her eyes for prayer during a candlelight vigil, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 in Alexandria, Va., for the victims of the mid-air collision of an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Sandy Woods closes her eyes for prayer during a candlelight vigil, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 in Alexandria, Va., for the victims of the mid-air collision of an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Trump said during an event that “a lot of mistakes happened” on Jan. 29 when an American Airlines flight out of Wichita, Kansas, collided with an Army helicopter as the plane was about to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, killing all 67 people on board the two aircraft.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Trump blamed diversity hiring programs for the crash. But on Thursday, he blamed the computer system used by the country's air traffic controllers.

“It’s amazing that it happened,” Trump said during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol. “And I think that’s going to be used for good. I think what is going to happen is we’re all going to sit down and do a great computerized system for our control towers. Brand new — not pieced together, obsolete.”

Trump said the U.S. spent billions of dollars trying to “renovate an old, broken system” instead of investing in a new one. He said in his own private jet, he uses a system from another country when he lands because his pilot says the existing system is obsolete.

Federal officials have been raising concerns about an overtaxed and understaffed air traffic control system for years, especially after a series of close calls between planes at U.S. airports. Among the reasons they've cited for staffing shortages are uncompetitive pay, long shifts, intensive training and mandatory retirements.

Trump said that if the nation had a newer system, alarms would have sounded when the Black Hawk helicopter, which was on a training exercise, reached the same altitude as the plane.

But an FAA report after the crash said that the controller did get an alert that the plane and helicopter were converging when they were still more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) apart. The controller responded by asking the helicopter if it had the plane in sight and directed the helicopter to pass behind the plane. The helicopter responded that it did have the plane in sight.

An early focus of the investigation has been confirming the altitude of the plane and helicopter. The jet’s flight recorder showed its altitude as 325 feet (99 meters), plus or minus 25 feet (7.6 meters).

Data from the airport’s air traffic control system suggests the helicopter was above its 200-foot (61-meter) flight ceiling. The screen the controller was looking at that night showed that based on radar and other data, the helicopter was at 300 feet (91 meters), the NTSB said, noting that the figure would have been rounded to the nearest 100 feet (30 meters).

To get more precise information, investigators need to be able to examine the wreckage of the still-submerged Black Hawk to verify the data. The helicopter isn’t expected to be recovered until later this week.

This crash was the deadliest in the U.S. since Nov. 12, 2001, when a jet slammed into a New York City neighborhood just after takeoff, killing all 260 people on board and five on the ground.

Associated Press reporter Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

