WorldJanuary 8, 2025

Trump asks Supreme Court to block sentencing in his hush money case in New York

WASHINGTON (AP) —

MARK SHERMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to call off Friday's sentencing in his hush money case in New York.

Trump's lawyers turned to the nation's highest court Wednesday after New York courts refused to do postpone the sentencing by Juan M. Merchan, the judge who presided over Trump's trial and conviction last May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Merchan has indicated he will not impose jail time, fines or probation.

Trump’s attorneys have pointed to the Supreme Court’s ruling giving him broad immunity from criminal prosecution as they tried to have his New York conviction tossed out.

While that opinion came in a different case, Trump’s lawyers say it means some of the evidence used against him in his hush money trial should have been shielded by presidential immunity. Merchan has disagreed.

