Trump appears with Italian Prime Minister Meloni at his Florida club

"I’m here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy. She’s really taken Europe by storm, and everyone else, and we’re just having dinner tonight,” Trump said.

The president-elect watched a screening of the documentary with Meloni and with his pick for the incoming administration's secretary of state, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, as well as Florida Rep. Mike Waltz, Trump's choice for national security adviser and his choice to head the Treasury Department, Scott Bessent.

Meloni's visit comes after Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was detained by Iranian police while reporting in Tehran late last month.

Sala's case has heightened tensions between Italy and Iran, which is demanding Italian authorities release an Iranian businessman who was arrested recently in Milan on a U.S. warrant in connection with a drone attack in Jordan last year that killed three American troops.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is set to travel to Rome to meet with Meloni, as well as Pope Francis, beginning Thursday. The White House says the Meloni meeting will “highlight the strength of the U.S.-Italy relationship” and feature Biden thanking the prime minister “for her strong leadership of the G7 over the past year.”