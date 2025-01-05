All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 5, 2025

Trump appears with Italian Prime Minister Meloni at his Florida club

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Dec. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Dec. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump made an appearance Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was visiting his Mar-a-Lago club.

Meloni follows Argentina President Javier Milei, who became the first world leader to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after his Election Day victory in November. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungry also traveled to Florida to meet with the president-elect.

Trump appeared at a screening of a documentary detailing challenges some conservative lawyers report facing in the legal system. He entered the grand ballroom around 7 p.m. and then returned around two hours later after having dinner.

Trump told the crowd of Meloni: “This is very exciting."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I’m here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy. She’s really taken Europe by storm, and everyone else, and we’re just having dinner tonight,” Trump said.

The president-elect watched a screening of the documentary with Meloni and with his pick for the incoming administration's secretary of state, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, as well as Florida Rep. Mike Waltz, Trump's choice for national security adviser and his choice to head the Treasury Department, Scott Bessent.

Meloni's visit comes after Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was detained by Iranian police while reporting in Tehran late last month.

Sala's case has heightened tensions between Italy and Iran, which is demanding Italian authorities release an Iranian businessman who was arrested recently in Milan on a U.S. warrant in connection with a drone attack in Jordan last year that killed three American troops.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is set to travel to Rome to meet with Meloni, as well as Pope Francis, beginning Thursday. The White House says the Meloni meeting will “highlight the strength of the U.S.-Italy relationship” and feature Biden thanking the prime minister “for her strong leadership of the G7 over the past year.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 5
Biden's decision to block Nippon Steel takeover creates unce...
WorldJan. 5
'Our county ignored Africa,' Jimmy Carter said. He didn't
WorldJan. 5
Drawn to New Orleans' iconic street of celebration, a night ...
WorldJan. 5
South Korean protesters brave cold to demand Yoon's ouster a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Drivers skid and crash as wintry mix grips central US before moving east
WorldJan. 5, 2001
Drivers skid and crash as wintry mix grips central US before moving east
Austrian Chancellor Nehammer says he will resign after talks on forming a new government fail
WorldJan. 4, 2001
Austrian Chancellor Nehammer says he will resign after talks on forming a new government fail
Indie filmmaker Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza's husband, found dead at Los Angeles-area residence
WorldJan. 4, 2001
Indie filmmaker Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza's husband, found dead at Los Angeles-area residence
Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping center fire
WorldJan. 4, 2001
Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping center fire
New Orleans attacker had suspected bomb materials at home, reserved truck weeks ago, officials say
WorldJan. 4, 2001
New Orleans attacker had suspected bomb materials at home, reserved truck weeks ago, officials say
Jimmy Carter's 6-day state funeral begins with a motorcade through south Georgia
WorldJan. 4, 2001
Jimmy Carter's 6-day state funeral begins with a motorcade through south Georgia
Congress is notified by the Biden administration of a planned $8 billion weapons sale to Israel
WorldJan. 4, 2001
Congress is notified by the Biden administration of a planned $8 billion weapons sale to Israel
PHOTO COLLECTION: New Year's Dive
WorldJan. 4, 2001
PHOTO COLLECTION: New Year's Dive
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy