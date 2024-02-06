All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 16, 2025

Trump and Putin will speak this week on Russia-Ukraine war, US envoy says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President

MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press
FILE - U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attends and interview after participating in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. national aecurity adviser Mike Waltz, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov, at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
FILE - U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attends and interview after participating in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. national aecurity adviser Mike Waltz, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov, at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to speak this week as the U.S. tries to broker a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff.

It would be the second publicized call between the two leaders since Trump began his second term in January. Trump and Putin spoke in February and agreed to start high-level talks over ending the war in Ukraine.

“I think the two presidents are going to have a really good and positive discussion this week,” Witkoff said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Witkoff this week met with Putin in Russia for talks aimed at ending the country’s invasion of Ukraine and said he expects to see a deal soon.

“The president uses the timeframe weeks and I don’t disagree with him. I am really hopeful that we are going to see some real progress here,” Witkoff said.

When Witkoff appeared later Sunday on CBS' “Face the Nation,” he again spoke about a prospective Putin-Trump call but did not offer specifics on what decisions might be made coming out of the discussion.

Witkoff said they forged a relationship in Trump’s first term and that he expects the call this week to be “very positive and constructive.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump's first call to Putin came after Witkoff traveled to Russia to bring home Marc Fogel, an American history teacher the U.S. had deemed wrongfully detained.

One day after the prisoner swap, Trump announced that he spoke to Putin and said their call was “lengthy and highly productive.”

Witkoff demurred on whether Putin and Trump will decide in the call to move forward with a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to the deal. Putin has said he agrees in principle with the proposal but there are details to be worked out.

“President Trump is the ultimate decision maker, our decision maker, and President Putin, for the country of Russia, is their decision maker," Witkoff said. "I think it’s a very positive sign that the two of them will be talking at some point. I think that’s showing that there’s positive momentum.”

Witkoff also brushed aside a recent assessment from French President Emmanuel Macron, who said in a statement that Russia “does not seem to be sincerely seeking peace” and that Putin was intensifying the fighting before negotiating.

Witkoff said he was not aware of Macron's comments but said, “it’s unfortunate when people make those sort of assessments” when “they don’t have necessarily firsthand knowledge.”

“I know what I heard, the body language I witnessed," Witkoff said of his meeting with Putin. "I saw a constructive effort, over a long period of time to to discuss the specifics of what’s going on in the field.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 17
Canada's Carney to meet with European allies as tensions wit...
WorldMar. 17
After a stint in Guantanamo Bay, a Venezuelan deported from ...
WorldMar. 17
Deadly nightclub blaze leaves North Macedonia in grief and d...
WorldMar. 17
These dedicated runners have done every LA Marathon for near...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump says he will talk to Putin on Tuesday as he pushes for end to Ukraine war
WorldMar. 17
Trump says he will talk to Putin on Tuesday as he pushes for end to Ukraine war
St. Patrick's Day brings boisterous parades and celebrations to New York and other cities
WorldMar. 17
St. Patrick's Day brings boisterous parades and celebrations to New York and other cities
What to know about ferocious storms moving east after spawning damaging tornadoes in several states
WorldMar. 17
What to know about ferocious storms moving east after spawning damaging tornadoes in several states
Accused Texas megachurch pastor to surrender in Oklahoma on child sexual abuse charges
WorldMar. 17
Accused Texas megachurch pastor to surrender in Oklahoma on child sexual abuse charges
Crocodile attacks in Indonesia are on the rise. It's left residents on edge
WorldMar. 17
Crocodile attacks in Indonesia are on the rise. It's left residents on edge
The Latest: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket revealed on Selection Sunday
WorldMar. 16
The Latest: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket revealed on Selection Sunday
As AI nurses reshape hospital care, human nurses are pushing back
WorldMar. 16
As AI nurses reshape hospital care, human nurses are pushing back
What to know about El Salvador's mega-prison after Trump sent hundreds of immigrants there
WorldMar. 16
What to know about El Salvador's mega-prison after Trump sent hundreds of immigrants there
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy