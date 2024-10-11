Trump and Harris keep campaigning after Milton hits Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visits Nevada and Arizona while former President Donald Trump talks economic issues in Michigan, as presidential campaigning continues even with Hurricane Milton hitting Florida.

Trump spoke at the Economic Club of Detroit after holding rallies in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Harris attended a Univision town hall in Las Vegas and an evening rally in Phoenix while remaining in close contact with the White House and monitoring federal disaster response efforts.

President Joe Biden, who said Milton “is looking like the storm of the century,” postponed a trip to Germany and Angola to cope with its aftermath.

Even amid the hurricane, both the Harris and Trump campaigns are using their travel strategically, trying to increase support with key voting blocs who could decide an election expected to be exceedingly close.

Trump has emphasized picking up votes in heavily Hispanic parts of Pennsylvania, including Reading, where he held a rally Wednesday. Harris is out west as her campaign looks to increase support among Hispanic voters there, especially men. Her campaign began a group this week known as “Hombres con Harris.”

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, attended an Hombres kickoff event with Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, and actor Jaime Camil in Phoenix on Wednesday. Similar gatherings were held elsewhere in Arizona, as well as in Nevada and Pennsylvania.