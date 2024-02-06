All sections
WorldOctober 29, 2024

Trump ally Steve Bannon to be released after serving 4 months in prison for contempt of Congress

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon is scheduled to be released from prison Tuesday after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Steve Bannon appears in court in New York, Jan. 12, 2023. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)
FILE - Steve Bannon appears in court in New York, Jan. 12, 2023. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon is scheduled to be released from prison Tuesday after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bannon is set to leave the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, in the predawn hours and hold a news conference later in the day in Manhattan, his representatives said. He's also expected to resume his podcast Tuesday.

Bannon, 70, reported to the prison July 1 after the Supreme Court rejected his bid to delay the prison sentence while he appeals his conviction.

A jury found Bannon guilty in 2022 of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition with the Jan. 6 House Committee and a second for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement Trump's efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

When he began serving his sentence in July, Bannon called himself a “political prisoner."

“I am proud of going to prison,” he said at the time, adding that he was standing up Attorney General Merrick Garland and a “corrupt” Justice Department.

Trump, a Republican, is seeking to regain the presidency in next week's election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

A federal appeals court panel upheld Bannon's convictions in May. Bannon is now asking the full appeals court to hear his case. His legal team had argued that the congressional subpoena was invalid because Trump had asserted executive privilege. Prosecutors, though, say Bannon had left the White House years before and Trump had never invoked executive privilege in front of the committee.

Bannon faces additional criminal charges in New York state court, alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges. A trial in that case is scheduled to begin in December.

