NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a fraud charge related to duping donors who gave money to a private effort to build a wall along the U.S. southern border — a case the conservative strategist has decried as a “political persecution.”

Bannon, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, reached a plea agreement that spares him from jail time in the “We Build the Wall” scheme as long as he stays out of trouble.

Asked how he was feeling as he left the courtroom, Bannon said, “Like a million bucks.”

The deal comes just days after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered the Justice Department to investigate what the president called the “ weaponization of prosecutorial power.”

The case had been scheduled to go to trial March 4.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office charged Bannon in state court after a Trump pardon in 2021 wiped away federal charges on the same allegations.

In November, Judge April Newbauer ruled prosecutors could show jurors certain evidence, including an email they say shows Bannon was concerned the fundraising effort was “a scam.”

Bannon had been planning an aggressive defense strategy and recently hired a new team of attack dog lawyers who sought to portray the case to jurors as a selective and malicious prosecution.

In January, Bannon’s lawyers filed papers asking Newbauer to throw out the case, calling it an “unconstitutional selective enforcement of the law.” The judge had been expected to rule on that on Tuesday before Bannon’s plea deal made the request moot.

Bannon, 71, pleaded not guilty in September 2022 to a state court indictment charging him with money laundering, fraud and conspiracy.