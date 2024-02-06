NEW YORK (AP) — After spending four months in federal prison for snubbing a congressional subpoena, conservative strategist Steve Bannon had a message Tuesday for prosecutors in cases against him and President-elect Donald Trump.

“You wait. The hunted are about to become the hunters,” Bannon said outside a New York court where he's now facing a state conspiracy trial as soon as next month.

He stepped into a waiting car without elaborating on what “the hunters” intend to do.

The longtime Trump ally's latest trial is set to start Dec. 9 — but could be postponed after a hearing Monday — at the same Manhattan courthouse where the past-and-next president was convicted in his hush money case. Separately, a judge Tuesday delayed a key ruling in the hush money case for at least a week as prosecutors ponder how to proceed in light of Trump's impending presidency.

Bannon cast Trump's election win as a “verdict on all this lawfare.” Voters, he said, “rejected what’s going on in this court.”

The former Trump 2016 campaign CEO and White House strategist is charged with conspiring to dupe people who contributed money to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy and money laundering in the case, which mirrors an aborted federal prosecution. That was in its early stages when Trump pardoned Bannon in 2021, during the last hours of the Republican's first presidential term.

The following year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James revived the case in state court, where presidential pardons don't apply. Both are Democrats.

Bannon and others involved with a charity called WeBuildTheWall Inc. told the public and donors that every dollar they gave would go to the wall-building effort, prosecutors say. But, they say, Bannon helped steer at least $140,000 of the nonprofit's money to its president for a secret salary.

Bannon's indictment mostly accuses him of facilitating the payouts, not getting them himself, though it suggests he passed along only a portion of the WeBuildTheWall money that came under his control.