The ominous letters went to hundreds of state and local officials across the U.S. two days before Christmas. It was a potential blueprint for how the Trump administration may attack “sanctuary” jurisdictions that resist mass deportations.

They threatened criminal prosecutions and lawsuits going after officials’ personal finances. They invoked RICO, the federal statute often used to fight organized crime.

“You and your subordinates could potentially face up to 20 years in prison,” America First Legal, a group led by current and former advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, said in the letter. Its president, Stephen Miller, will be deputy chief of policy in the new administration and is a longtime architect of Trump's immigration policies.

The letters’ targets: city, county and state officials in America’s sanctuary jurisdictions, a term rooted in medieval laws that today encompasses a range of protection for immigrants, particularly those living in the U.S. illegally. Sanctuary jurisdictions limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Some targets were chosen for statements they made after Trump’s election. Maura Healey, the Democratic governor of Massachusetts, is taken to task for vowing to use “every tool in the toolbox” to resist mass deportations in her state. But most made the list for refusing to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement by holding people who are wanted for being in the country illegally.

The warnings may signal part of a legal a roadmap for Trump's crackdown on immigration and pledge of mass deportations. It accuses officials of violating several federal statutes, including one against immigrant smuggling and another against interfering with the work of federal officers.

On Saturday, an official said a federal immigration operation concentrated in Chicago will begin after Trump takes office Monday, targeting more than 300 people with histories of violent crimes. Chicago has been a sanctuary city for decades, and officials there have said they retreat on those commitments.

Courts have repeatedly upheld the legality of most sanctuary laws.

“Sanctuary laws don’t shield or harbor or conceal quote-unquote ‘illegal aliens,’” said Mark Fleming, a lawyer with the Chicago-based National Immigration Justice Center, a pro-immigration group. "What the laws do is they say ’Your role (as federal officials) is to do immigration enforcement. Our role is not, and we’re not going to participate.'”

Immigration lawyers scoffed at the letters’ legal arguments. Police and officials in sanctuary jurisdictions are, they note, enforcing legally enacted laws.

But officials, lawyers and immigration advocates are taking the letters seriously. The involvement of Miller, a senior advisor in Trump’s first term and a major figure in many policy decisions, particularly on immigration, means they have no choice.

Plus, many say, the legal arguments may not even be relevant.

“Letters like these are really more about sowing fear than they are about articulating anything that would hold up from a legal standpoint,” said Sirine Shebaya, an attorney and executive director of the National Immigration Project.

It's a fear that can be used against officials and against immigrants themselves.

“We are hearing a lot of concern from our immigrant community members about whether the city will continue (as a sanctuary) or will they end it,” said Peter Pedemonti, co-director of the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia.