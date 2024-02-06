All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

Trump administration orders federal agencies to provide lists of underperforming employees

President Donald Trump's administration has ordered all federal departments and agencies to provide lists of employees who are underperforming, as it seeks to

BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump's administration has ordered all federal departments and agencies to provide lists of employees who are underperforming, as it seeks to shrink the workforce and awaits a court ruling related to its deferred resignation offers.

A memo sent by the Office of Personnel Management on Thursday directs the agencies to submit names of every employee who has received less than a “fully successful” performance rating in the past three years and to note whether the workers have been on performance plans.

The memo, which was viewed by The Associated Press, also emphasized that the agencies report any obstacles to making sure they have “the ability to swiftly terminate poor performing employees who cannot or will not improve.”

The memo seeks the employee’s name, job title, pay plan and other details, as well as whether that employee is “under or successfully completed a performance improvement plan within the last 12 months."

The office also is asking if an agency has proposed or issued a decision in such cases, and whether any action is being appealed or challenged, as well as any outcome.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The data is due by March 7.

Charles Ezell, the acting director of OPM who sent the memo, wrote that the office is developing new performance metrics for evaluating the federal workforce, a standard that “aligns with the priorities and standards in the President's recent Executive Orders.” To assist the office, Ezell wrote that all agencies should submit data regarding their performance management plans and policies, including those contained in collective bargaining agreements.

So far, 65,000 federal workers have opted into the deferred resignation program, according to a White House official who wasn't authorized to disclose the latest figures and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The program is being challenged in court, and a federal judge scheduled a hearing for Monday afternoon to consider arguments over whether the plan can proceed.

___

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
A Stradivari violin made in 1714 sells for $11.3M at auction
WorldFeb. 7
Trump official's directive tying transportation grants to bi...
WorldFeb. 7
Recent aviation disasters cause fears about the safety of fl...
WorldFeb. 7
Flu season in the US is the most intense it's been in at lea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Ovechkin on track to break Gretzky's NHL career goals record
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: Ovechkin on track to break Gretzky's NHL career goals record
From ‘The Brutalist' to 'Wicked,' where to watch this year’s top awards movies
WorldFeb. 7
From ‘The Brutalist' to 'Wicked,' where to watch this year’s top awards movies
PHOTO COLLECTION: NHL Hockey
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: NHL Hockey
The Super Bowl three-peat eluded Bradshaw, Brady, Montana and Aikman. Now Mahomes takes his shot
WorldFeb. 7
The Super Bowl three-peat eluded Bradshaw, Brady, Montana and Aikman. Now Mahomes takes his shot
More GOP-led states seek to follow Trump's lead in defining male and female
WorldFeb. 7
More GOP-led states seek to follow Trump's lead in defining male and female
What is the International Criminal Court and how will Trump's sanctions impact it?
WorldFeb. 7
What is the International Criminal Court and how will Trump's sanctions impact it?
Forced leaves start for thousands at USAID under a Trump plan to gut the foreign aid agency
WorldFeb. 7
Forced leaves start for thousands at USAID under a Trump plan to gut the foreign aid agency
Musk team's access to student loan systems raises alarms over personal information for millions
WorldFeb. 7
Musk team's access to student loan systems raises alarms over personal information for millions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy