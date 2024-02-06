NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration has delivered an extraordinary ultimatum to Columbia University, threatening to permanently end federal funding to the school unless it cedes control of an international studies department and implements sweeping changes to other campus policies.

In a letter sent Thursday night, federal officials said the university must immediately place its Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies Department under “academic receivership for a minimum of five years.”

It must also ban masks on campus that are meant to conceal the wearer's identity "or intimidate others,” adopt a new definition of antisemitism and abolish its current process for administering discipline to students.

The letter described those changes and others as “preconditions” in order to begin ”formal negotiations regarding Columbia University's continued financial relationship with the United States government."