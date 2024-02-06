TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he expects Canada and the U.S. to be in a trade war for the foreseeable future after having what he called a colorful but constructive call with U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

Trudeau said the two sides discussed tariffs, and that they are “actively engaged in ongoing conversations in trying to make sure these tariffs don’t overly harm” certain sectors and workers. He also reiterated that “we will not be backing down from our response tariffs until such a time as the unjustified American tariffs are Canadian goods are lifted.”