WorldJanuary 16, 2025

Tropical Thailand takes a break from the heat as it experiences a run of cool weather

BANGKOK (AP) — Tropical Thailand is experiencing an unusually cool stretch of weather that forecasters say could last until mid-February, leading many residents to dig out their sweaters and cardigans.

A Thai Buddhist monk wears winter hat as he waits for offerings in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A woman wears sweater in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Women wear sweater cross a street in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A Buddhist monk holds a bowl for morning alms in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A woman, foreground, wears sweater in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thursday morning’s forecast showed areas all over Thailand were feeling the cool, especially in the north. The Meteorological Department said temperatures in the north and northeast dropped as low as 8-9 degrees Celsius (46.4-48.2 degrees Fahrenheit), while on the mountains they hit 2 degrees Celsius.

The past few weeks have been particularly enjoyable for many people in Bangkok, where high temperatures in the summer can rise to 35-40 degrees Celsius.

Thursday saw a slight rise in temperatures in the city, but the lows were still measured at 19-21 degrees Celsius.

At a park in central Bangkok, many joggers were out early in the morning to enjoy the cooler temperatures and sweat-free exercise.

German expat Thomas Singenberger, who has been living in Thailand for 10 years, said the weather made his morning run much more pleasant.

“It’s really nice and cold. So it’s a good feeling to get up early,” he said. “Even sleeping without AC is really nice at the moment and to open the windows.”

Earlier this week the weather was even cooler. On Monday, Bangkok temperatures touched 15 degrees Celsius, which the weather department said was the lowest this year for the capital.

Food vendor Ekkarak Kamtan, wearing a thick denim shirt over a T-shirt, said he didn’t care for the chilly temperatures. “I’ve never felt so cold like this... The hot weather’s better,” he said with a laugh.

While temperatures could rise next week, the Meteorological Department said the cooler conditions will likely remain until mid-February, especially in the north and northeast, and summer temperatures are expected to be milder than usual.

This is due to the impact of La Nina, an occasional but natural cooling of the equatorial Pacific that also changes weather worldwide.

The cool spell coincides with seasonal air pollution in Bangkok, which usually starts in October and lasts until February. Along with warm clothing, many people also donned face masks outdoors.

