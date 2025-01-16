BANGKOK (AP) — Tropical Thailand is experiencing an unusually cool stretch of weather that forecasters say could last until mid-February, leading many residents to dig out their sweaters and cardigans.

Thursday morning’s forecast showed areas all over Thailand were feeling the cool, especially in the north. The Meteorological Department said temperatures in the north and northeast dropped as low as 8-9 degrees Celsius (46.4-48.2 degrees Fahrenheit), while on the mountains they hit 2 degrees Celsius.

The past few weeks have been particularly enjoyable for many people in Bangkok, where high temperatures in the summer can rise to 35-40 degrees Celsius.

Thursday saw a slight rise in temperatures in the city, but the lows were still measured at 19-21 degrees Celsius.

At a park in central Bangkok, many joggers were out early in the morning to enjoy the cooler temperatures and sweat-free exercise.

German expat Thomas Singenberger, who has been living in Thailand for 10 years, said the weather made his morning run much more pleasant.