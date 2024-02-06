SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Tropical Storm Sara stalled over Honduras on Saturday, drenching the northern coast of the Central American nation, swelling rivers and trapping some people at home.

Sustained rain fell overnight and continued into the morning in the city of San Pedro Sula, where the storm cut off access to an entire community when a river crossing washed away. And through the weekend, the region could see life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

The weather system made landfall late Thursday about 105 miles (165 kilometers) west-northwest of Cabo Gracias a Dios, on the Honduras-Nicaragua border. The Hurricane Center expects the storm will move near the Bay Islands of Honduras on Saturday before approaching Belize.

Sara is then expected to turn northwesterly toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, though forecasters said it probably will not reemerge into the Gulf after crossing the Yucatan.

Rain-soaked residents were on edge Saturday as the conditions brought back memories of the disastrous November 2020 hurricane season, when two powerful storms passed through the region, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and causing widespread damage.