WorldNovember 16, 2024

Tropical Storm Sara drenches Honduras’ northern coast with flash flooding and mudslides in forecast

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) —

MOISÉS CASTILLO, Associated Press
A pedestrian bridge collapsed due to flooding caused by rains brought on by Tropical Storm Sara in San Pedro Sula, Honduras Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A pedestrian bridge collapsed due to flooding caused by rains brought on by Tropical Storm Sara in San Pedro Sula, Honduras Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand at a pedestrian bridge collapsed due to flooding caused by rains brought on by Tropical Storm Sara in San Pedro Sula, Honduras Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
People stand at a pedestrian bridge collapsed due to flooding caused by rains brought on by Tropical Storm Sara in San Pedro Sula, Honduras Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Tropical Storm Sara stalled over Honduras on Saturday, drenching the northern coast of the Central American nation, swelling rivers and trapping some people at home.

Sustained rain fell overnight and continued into the morning in the city of San Pedro Sula, where the storm cut off access to an entire community when a river crossing washed away. And through the weekend, the region could see life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

The weather system made landfall late Thursday about 105 miles (165 kilometers) west-northwest of Cabo Gracias a Dios, on the Honduras-Nicaragua border. The Hurricane Center expects the storm will move near the Bay Islands of Honduras on Saturday before approaching Belize.

Sara is then expected to turn northwesterly toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, though forecasters said it probably will not reemerge into the Gulf after crossing the Yucatan.

Rain-soaked residents were on edge Saturday as the conditions brought back memories of the disastrous November 2020 hurricane season, when two powerful storms passed through the region, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and causing widespread damage.

Standing on a riverbank, Carlos Canelas, 48, acknowledged many residents like his mother had ignored official warnings to evacuate the Flor de Cuba neighborhood of San Pedro Sula. By Saturday morning, the 77-year-old woman was cut off from the rest of the city because the river crossing collapsed and remained home with her 35-year-old special-needs son.

“That is why I did not go to work, but there is little or nothing I can do,” he said. "I can cross the river swimming, but how do I get my mother out?

The storm, however, did not stop a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match Friday in San Pedro Sula. Under heavy rain, Mexico lost 2-0 to Honduras.

In November 2020, Eta and Iota passed through Honduras after initially making landfall in Nicaragua as powerful Category 4 hurricanes. Northern Honduras caught the worst of the storms with torrential rains that set off flooding that displaced hundreds of thousands. Eta alone was responsible for as much as 30 inches (76 cm) of rain along the northern coast.

___

Associated Press writer Regina Garcia Cano contributed to this report from Mexico City.

