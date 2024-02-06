All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 6, 2024

Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico and could intensify to hurricane threatening Florida

Tropical Storm Milton forms in the Gulf, threatening Florida with potential hurricane impact. Governor DeSantis declares state of emergency as the storm may bring life-threatening surge and flooding.

AP News, Associated Press
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:50 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Milton, center, off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 4:50 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Milton, center, off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (NOAA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MIAMI (AP) — A storm system that was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday and forecasters warned it could intensify into a hurricane and slam into the west coast of Florida later this week.

Tropical Storm Milton was about 355 miles (565 kilometers) west-northwest of Progreso, Mexico, and about 845 miles (1,360 kilometers) west-southwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) while heading east at 5 mph (8 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Sunday.

“Milton moving slowly but expected to strengthen rapidly,” the center said, noting a “risk of life-threatening impacts increasing for portions of the Florida west coast.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 35 counties ahead of the storm's potential landfall. Since many of those counties are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, DeSantis asked the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Transportation to coordinate all available resources and personnel to supplement local communities as they expedite debris removal.

Though no coastal watches or warnings were in effect, the hurricane center said the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys, Mexico's Yucatan peninsula and the northwestern Bahamas should monitor the system’s progress.

The storm is forecast to strengthen and bring the risk of life-threatening impacts to parts of Florida, with hurricane and storm-surge watches likely in effect from Sunday. Parts of the state are expected to have heavy rainfall beginning that day, threatening flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with some river flooding.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and check back for updates to the forecast,” the center said.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kirk remained a Category 4 major hurricane about 1,345 miles (2,165 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) late Saturday night, the center said.

Large swells from the storm causing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” were affecting the Leeward Islands, Bermuda, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast. The swells were expected to move north along the U.S. East Coast and Canada's Atlantic Coast on Sunday and to the Azores on Monday, the center said.

Hurricane Leslie was moving northwest over the open Atlantic without posing a threat to land, forecasters said late Saturday.

The storm was located about 855 miles (1,375 kilometers) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (128 kph). There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The storms churned as rescuers in the U.S. Southeast searched for people unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene struck last week, leaving behind a trail of death and catastrophic damage.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on ...
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting ...
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
WorldOct. 17
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
WorldOct. 17
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy