MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Fans are remembering the voice and songs of trailblazer Angie Stone after her death at 63 in a weekend crash on an Alabama highway as she traveled from a performance.

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer was a member of the all-female hip-hop trio The Sequence and known for the hit song “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.” She found a sweet spot in the early 2000s as neo-soul began to dominate R&B.

In a recent Instagram post, Stone told fans she was excited about upcoming events and “getting back in the mix.”

“A lot of stuff is going on that I don’t want to just let out of the bag just yet,” she said. “But you can see that there’s a big grin on my face.”

The tributes to Stone on social media included one from rap artist MC Hammer, who posted a video featuring Stone’s song “Brotha,” writing “I can’t tell you how many days this song blessed my Soul. R.I.P. Angie Stone.”

Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson expressed disbelief in a social media post.

“What a loss !!! Angie Stone was a true pioneer,” Hudson wrote. “Another one of our great soul singers gone too soon. Prayers up for her family and loved ones!”

The Alabama Highway Patrol said the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van that Stone was traveling in overturned on Interstate 65 early Saturday before being hit by a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia truck. Stone was pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said in a statement.

The crash occurred about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of the Montgomery city limits. The van's driver and seven others were taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials continue to investigate the crash.

The singer-songwriter created hits like “No More Rain (In This Cloud)” which reached No. 1 for 10 weeks on Billboard’s Adult R&B airplay chart, “Baby” with legendary soul singer Betty Wright, another No. 1 hit, and “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and “Brotha.” Her 2001 album “Mahagony Soul” reached No. 22 on the Billboard 200, while 2007’s “The Art Of Love & War” peaked at No. 11.