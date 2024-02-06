NEW YORK (AP) — A trial to decide whether former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani must give up his Florida condominium and three World Series rings or turn them over to satisfy a $148 million defamation judgment was delayed by more than 90 minutes Thursday after Giuliani didn't show up to testify.

The trial, heard without a jury, was to begin Thursday morning at a federal court in Manhattan to decide whether Giuliani must surrender the assets to two former Georgia election workers who won the judgment against him.

A spokesperson for Giuliani and his lawyers didn't immediately respond to emails inquiring about his lateness.

Giuliani, 80, was to testify before the same judge who last week found him in contempt for failing to turn over information on some of his assets to the women's lawyers. As punishment, Judge Lewis J. Liman banned Giuliani from introducing some evidence.

Giuliani, who served for a time as personal attorney to President-elect Donald Trump during his first term, also was found in contempt last week in Washington, D.C. The judge there found that Giuliani continued to slander the election workers by repeating false claims that they counted votes corruptly in the 2020 presidential contest.

The latest proceeding will not be to relitigate whether Giuliani defamed the women or the amount of the judgment against him, both of which are issues that have been decided, but rather to determine whether he will get to keep certain valuable assets instead of turning them over.

Among them is his condominium in Palm Beach, Florida, which he can hang onto if he can prove it is his homestead. The former mayor says he established residence there in January 2024, but lawyers for the election workers say he continued to operate as if his New York apartment was his residence until it was surrendered in the fall as part of the judgement.

Also at stake are three World Series rings that Giuliani says he gave to his son, Andrew, in 2018.