All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 25, 2024

Trial of man accused in Trump assassination attempt in Florida pushed back to September

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A

MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press
FILE - Ryan Wesley Routh takes part in a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
FILE - Ryan Wesley Routh takes part in a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video and released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh, the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video and released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh, the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump in South Florida won't be tried until September 2025, a federal judge ruled this week.

Ryan Routh's trial will begin Sept. 8 instead of the previously scheduled Feb. 10, 2025 start date, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said in an order released on Monday.

Routh, 58, a Hawaii resident, has pleaded not guilty.

Routh's attorneys had asked the judge to delay the trial until no earlier than next December, saying they needed more time to review the evidence against him and decide whether to mount an insanity defense.

Routh owned 17 cellphones and numerous other electronic devices, and there are hundreds of hours of police body camera and surveillance videos that have been provided to the defense, Routh's attorneys argued during a hearing two weeks ago in Fort Pierce, Florida.

In her order, Cannon said she wanted to err on the side of providing more time given the seriousness of the allegations, but that starting the trial no earlier than December would be an excessive amount. A September trial date didn't amount to an “unreasonable delay,” she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The judge said that any insanity defense or any request related to Routh's mental competency must be made by early February. Any visit to the scene of the assassination attempt must be made by the end of February.

Prosecutors say Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024 at his West Palm Beach country club. Before Trump came into view, Routh was spotted by a Secret Service agent. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot. Prosecutors say he left behind a note describing his intentions.

He was arrested a short time later driving on a nearby interstate.

Routh’s charge of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate carries a potential life sentence in the event of a conviction. Other charges include assaulting a federal officer and three firearms counts. He is being held without bail at the federal jail in Miami.

Routh’s arrest came two months after Trump was shot and wounded in the ear in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service acknowledged failings leading up to that shooting but has said security worked as it should have to thwart the potential Florida attack.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform X: @MikeSchneiderAP.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 25
Snowy owl rescued from car grille by Minnesota woman who sav...
WorldDec. 25
Jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1B after no numbers m...
WorldDec. 25
China and Japan agree to talks on security issues as they se...
WorldDec. 25
Israel and Hamas accuse each other of complicating ceasefire...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Saturday NFL draws larger audience than college games for rollout of 12-team playoff
WorldDec. 25
Saturday NFL draws larger audience than college games for rollout of 12-team playoff
Desi Bouterse, a dictator convicted of murder who twice ruled Suriname, has died at 79
WorldDec. 25
Desi Bouterse, a dictator convicted of murder who twice ruled Suriname, has died at 79
Fate of Trump's Cabinet picks unclear as Republicans prepare to take power in Senate
WorldDec. 25
Fate of Trump's Cabinet picks unclear as Republicans prepare to take power in Senate
Pilgrims traverse Vatican Holy Door as Christmas marks the start of the 2025 Holy Year
WorldDec. 25
Pilgrims traverse Vatican Holy Door as Christmas marks the start of the 2025 Holy Year
Why Palestinian forces are cracking down on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank
WorldDec. 25
Why Palestinian forces are cracking down on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank
Russia targets Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Christmas Day
WorldDec. 25
Russia targets Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Christmas Day
Kazakhstan says at least 28 survived in Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash. Over 30 are likely dead
WorldDec. 25
Kazakhstan says at least 28 survived in Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash. Over 30 are likely dead
An Israeli soldier who died 417 days after his Oct. 7 wounds has become a symbol of sacrifice
WorldDec. 25
An Israeli soldier who died 417 days after his Oct. 7 wounds has become a symbol of sacrifice
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy