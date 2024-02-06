All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 31, 2024

Treasury says Chinese hackers remotely accessed workstations, documents in 'major' cyber incident

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chinese hackers remotely accessed several U.S. Treasury Department workstations and unclassified documents after compromising a third-party software service provider, the agency said Monday.

ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
FILE - American flags are displayed with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw on Sept. 16, 2018, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
FILE - American flags are displayed with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw on Sept. 16, 2018, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a visit to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in Vienna, Va., on Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a visit to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in Vienna, Va., on Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chinese hackers remotely accessed several U.S. Treasury Department workstations and unclassified documents after compromising a third-party software service provider, the agency said Monday.

The department did not provide details on how many workstations had been accessed or what sort of documents the hackers may have obtained, but it said in a letter to lawmakers revealing the breach that “at this time there is no evidence indicating the threat actor has continued access to Treasury information.” The hack was being investigated as a “major cybersecurity incident,” it added.

“Treasury takes very seriously all threats against our systems, and the data it holds,” a department spokesperson said in a separate statement. “Over the last four years, Treasury has significantly bolstered its cyber defense, and we will continue to work with both private and public sector partners to protect our financial system from threat actors.”

In Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson gave China’s standard response to hacking allegations.

“We have repeatedly stated our position on such groundless accusations that lack evidence,” Mao Ning said at a daily briefing. “China consistently opposes all forms of hacking, and we are even more opposed to the dissemination of false information against China for political purposes.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The incident comes as U.S. officials are continuing to grapple with the fallout of a massive Chinese cyberespionage campaign known as Salt Typhoon that gave officials in Beijing access to private texts and phone conversations of an unknown number of Americans. A senior White House official said Friday that the number of telecommunications companies confirmed to have been affected by the hack has now risen to nine.

The Treasury Department said it learned of the latest problem on Dec. 8, when a third-party software service provider, BeyondTrust, flagged that hackers had stolen a key “used by the vendor to secure a cloud-based service used to remotely provide technical support” to workers. That key helped the hackers override the service's security and gain remote access to several employee workstations.

The compromised service has since been taken offline, and there's no evidence that the hackers still have access to department information, Aditi Hardikar, an assistant Treasury secretary, said in the letter Monday to leaders of the Senate Banking Committee.

The department said it was working with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and others to investigate the impact of the hack, and that the hack had been attributed to Chinese state-sponsored culprits. It did not elaborate.

___

Associated Press writer Ken Moritsugu in Beijing contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 31
The rise in mail voting comes with a price, as mismatched si...
WorldDec. 31
Trump calls it the 'center of the universe.' Mar-a-Lago is a...
WorldDec. 31
A jet carrying the Gonzaga men's basketball team ordered to ...
WorldDec. 31
Transgender trailblazer Sarah McBride heads to her debut in ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
South Korean court issues warrants to detain impeached President Yoon and search his office
WorldDec. 31
South Korean court issues warrants to detain impeached President Yoon and search his office
US and Boeing investigators examine the site of a deadly South Korean plane crash
WorldDec. 31
US and Boeing investigators examine the site of a deadly South Korean plane crash
Brock Purdy's elbow was 'on fire' after hit but he says his surgically repaired ligament is fine
WorldDec. 31
Brock Purdy's elbow was 'on fire' after hit but he says his surgically repaired ligament is fine
Cities across the globe prepare to welcome the New Year in celebrations tinged with local traditions
WorldDec. 31
Cities across the globe prepare to welcome the New Year in celebrations tinged with local traditions
Jimmy Carter sought to expand democracy worldwide long after he left the White House
WorldDec. 31
Jimmy Carter sought to expand democracy worldwide long after he left the White House
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years
WorldDec. 31
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years
South Korean adoptees and families rocked by fraud allegations
WorldDec. 31
South Korean adoptees and families rocked by fraud allegations
Jimmy Carter is being mourned in his tiny hometown and around the world
WorldDec. 30
Jimmy Carter is being mourned in his tiny hometown and around the world
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy