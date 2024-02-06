SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Trash carried by a North Korean balloon fell on the presidential compound in central Seoul on Thursday, South Korean officials said.

It’s the second such case since North Korea began floating trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea since late May in a resumption of Cold War-style psychological campaign.

South Korea’s presidential security service said the trash fallen on the presidential compound Thursday morning carried no dangerous items.

It wasn’t immediately known whether President Yoon Suk Yeol was at the compound at the time of the North Korean balloon landing.